David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 422,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,853.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $8,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $15,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $2.67 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

