Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $319,608.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kerry Acocella sold 240 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $24,532.80.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $206,260.04.

Datadog stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,620,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

