Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DASTY. UBS Group raised Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($65.59) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Dassault Systèmes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.