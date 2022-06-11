Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CYXT stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period. BC Partners Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,561 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 568,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 514,381 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

