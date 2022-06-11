Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as low as C$0.26. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 4,362 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$21.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.95 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

