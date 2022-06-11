Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.