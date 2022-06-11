CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Trading Down 3.2%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €10.84 ($11.66) and last traded at €10.86 ($11.68). 127,499 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.22 ($12.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $947.33 million and a PE ratio of 10.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.05.

About CropEnergies (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

