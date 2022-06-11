CROAT Reaches Market Cap of $106,665.26 (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $106,665.26 and approximately $9.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 183.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,658,248 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

