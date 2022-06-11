Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CR stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. Crane’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

