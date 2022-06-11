Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science 37 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Science 37 stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Science 37 has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science 37 will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Science 37 by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Science 37 by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

