Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.70

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.70 and last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 24871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

