Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 78,098 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Costco Wholesale worth $629,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $463.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $517.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

