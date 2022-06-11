CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,552. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average of $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $99.73 and a twelve month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

