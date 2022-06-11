Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

