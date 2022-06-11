Conceal Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $1,929.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,466.80 or 0.99811659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026455 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00173243 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00080593 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00106572 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00159488 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,249,096 coins and its circulating supply is 12,565,572 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

