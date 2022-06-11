Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Earnings Results

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Comtech Telecommunications updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.55. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

