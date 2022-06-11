Comparing Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 20.25 -$8.77 million N/A N/A Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.46 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,417.51% -49.31% -39.07% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -355.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sintx Technologies and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 450.00%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 754.70%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sintx Technologies (Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease. The company is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

