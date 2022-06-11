Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in May

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CMHF remained flat at $$22.99 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.04. Community Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $28.00.
Community Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
