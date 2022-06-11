Colony Group LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $23,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $280.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.48. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.76 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.55.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

