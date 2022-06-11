Colony Group LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

Lam Research stock opened at $474.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $486.30 and its 200-day moving average is $569.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $442.53 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

