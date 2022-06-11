Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.38.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.59. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $104.35 and a 12-month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

