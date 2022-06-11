Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHEOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $74.63. 28,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,924. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.50. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

