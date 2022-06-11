City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of City Developments stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.25. 1,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Get City Developments alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.05.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.