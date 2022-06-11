Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CINF opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.