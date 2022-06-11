Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $33,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $217.09 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.