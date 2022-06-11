Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

BX opened at $107.63 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.59 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

