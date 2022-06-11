Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $617.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $660.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.58 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

