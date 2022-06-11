Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $52,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 46,094 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $186.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average of $227.77. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.76 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

