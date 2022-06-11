Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 99,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 55,899 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

