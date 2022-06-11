Citigroup Cuts Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target to $7.00

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $8.10 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $831.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hello Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Hello Group by 209.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,691 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Hello Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 753,456 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

