Christian Vasquez Acquires 14,152 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) insider Christian Vasquez bought 14,152 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,022.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at $117,578.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Christian Vasquez bought 10,000 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

BCAB stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,847,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in BioAtla by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,918,000 after buying an additional 727,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioAtla by 656.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 465,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 315,203 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in BioAtla by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 295,446 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

