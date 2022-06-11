Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Shares Down 1.5%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 3,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSSEP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

