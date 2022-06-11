Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CADMF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

Chemesis International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

