Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CADMF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
Chemesis International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemesis International (CADMF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.