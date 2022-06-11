Chase (NYSE:CCF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $753.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.62. Chase has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.95 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

