Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,203 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.94% of G-III Apparel Group worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

