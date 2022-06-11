Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,318 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 726,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,917,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX opened at $91.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWX. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.