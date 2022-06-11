Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,730 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.31% of F.N.B. worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 842,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 193.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 488,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 321,932 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,572,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,206,000 after buying an additional 60,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNB stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

