Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $381.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.76. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.