Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.66 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

