Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $8.10 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $6,548,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.92. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.