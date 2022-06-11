CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CGGYY opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. CGG has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.27.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

