CertiK Market Cap Reaches $64.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 10% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00330976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00433160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 158.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025054 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.