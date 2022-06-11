Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 2.7%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.88. 55,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,475,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

