CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of CDW worth $43,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $2,912,000. Natixis increased its stake in CDW by 142.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 14,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $167.34 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $155.39 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

