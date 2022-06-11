Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $215.18 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

