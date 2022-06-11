Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Cut to $238.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.25.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $190.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average is $195.30. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.