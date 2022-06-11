Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.70

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 467070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank raised Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Get Carrefour alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.