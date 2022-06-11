Carbon (SWTH) Price Down 22.3% This Week

Carbon (SWTH) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Carbon has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $4,846.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00336775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00436885 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 229% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,610,647,792 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

