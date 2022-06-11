Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Capri stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,654. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capri by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.