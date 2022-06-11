Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £173.94 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph Murphy acquired 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £173.94 ($217.97).

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 25 ($0.31) on Friday. Capita plc has a one year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £421.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.88.

Get Capita alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 42 ($0.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.